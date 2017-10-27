Older children can immigrate with parents, announces Cloverdale-Langley City MP

The change will affect children of immigrants up to 21 years old.

The age of dependent children able to immigrate to Canada with their families has been raised, local MPs announced Friday.

John Aldag, of Cloverdale-Langley City, and Sukh Dhaliwal of Surrey-Newton were at the Langley Community Services Society to announce the rules change, which raises the age from “under 19” to “under 22” for dependents.

This means families immigrating to Canada can bring unmarried children up to that age and include them on their immigration applications.

There are exceptions for older children if they are dependent on their parents due to a physical or mental health condition.

The changes took effect Oct. 24.

The new regulation is based on making immigration more desireable for skilled immigrants who want to being their families with them.