Nordel Way closed after fatal collision on overpass

Traffic will likely be closed on the overpass in both directions for several hours

Nordel Way is closed over Highway 91 after a fatal collision at 12:30 p.m. today.

One person was killed in the two-vehicle accident. The cause of the accident is unknown, and Delta police are investigating.

The overpass is closed in both directions, and will likely remain so for several hours. Eastbound traffic is being diverted south to 72 Avenue, and police are recommending people take alternate routes.