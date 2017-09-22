Nighttime road closures to come to 72 Ave. starting Monday

Lane closures will take place on Highway 91 and 72 Avenue between Monday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 28. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Nighttime lane closures are coming to the 72 Avenue interchange starting Monday, Sept. 25.

The lane closures will affect the southbound Highway 91 turn lane to eastbound 72 Avenue and the westbound 72 Avenue turn lane to southbound Highway 91 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closures will not affect Highway 91 through traffic, and will happen until Thursday, Sept. 28 to allow for the installation of bridge girders.

Motorists will be able to detour to North Delta and Surrey through the Nordel Interchange.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are reminded to obey traffic control personnel and construction signage.



