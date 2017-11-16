Multi-car crash on 24 Avenue slows traffic

Traffic was slowed along 24 Avenue at 160 Street in South Surrey, after a multi-car crash – involving at least four vehicles, including a taxi – occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
No one was seriously injured in the collision, but one person appeared to have a minor injury to their head.
BC Ambulance, Surrey Fire Department and RCMP responded and cleared the intersection by 1:30 p.m.
The collision comes just 12 hours after a three-car crash at 24 Avenue and Croydon Drive, which resulted in serious but ‘not life threatening’ injuries.