A Thursday afternoon crash on 24 Avenue and 160 Street in South Surrey.

Multi-car crash on 24 Avenue slows traffic

Emergency crews on scene of South Surrey collision

Traffic was slowed along 24 Avenue at 160 Street in South Surrey, after a multi-car crash – involving at least four vehicles, including a taxi – occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

No one was seriously injured in the collision, but one person appeared to have a minor injury to their head.

BC Ambulance, Surrey Fire Department and RCMP responded and cleared the intersection by 1:30 p.m.

The collision comes just 12 hours after a three-car crash at 24 Avenue and Croydon Drive, which resulted in serious but ‘not life threatening’ injuries.

 

