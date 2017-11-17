A woman is loaded into an ambulance after being hit by a vehicle in Whalley, near 92nd Avenue and 132nd Street, on Nov. 14. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

More than 100 pedestrians hit in Surrey so far this year

Surrey RCMP warn pedestrians to be careful and motorists to slow down in poor weather

There have been more than 100 crashes involving pedestrians in Surrey so far this year.

Surrey RCMP say to the end of October there were 113 pedestrian-related crashes, with five fatalities and eight involving serious injuries.

See also: Surrey woman has serious injuries after hit and run (Nov. 15, 2017)

See also: Woman, 19, seriously injured in pedestrian crash in Newton (Nov. 16, 2017)

See also: Elderly woman killed while crossing Scott Road in Surrey (Oct. 27, 2017)

“Shorter days and poor weather is a factor that leads to 43 per cent of all crashes with pedestrians occurring between October and January,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann.

“With this in mind pedestrians need to use extra caution when crossing the road and make eye contact with drivers to ensure they see you. Drivers need to pay attention to the road and pedestrians, reduce distractions while driving and slow down.

“Together everyone plays a role in reducing the likelihood of a crash.”

See also: Pedestrian struck on 104th Avenue in Surrey (July 6, 2017)

See also: Pedestrian suffers head injuries in Surrey crash (July 14, 2017)

Previous story
Ambulance design changes urged after B.C. man falls out, dies
Next story
Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

Just Posted

More than 100 pedestrians hit in Surrey so far this year

Surrey RCMP warn pedestrians to be careful and motorists to slow down in poor weather

Maple Ridge family will always remember son as photographer, animal lover

Event Nov. 25 at Maple Ridge Baptist Church.

‘Troublesome’ on-call teacher shortage in Surrey

Principals and librarians can be called in when sick days can’t be filled by on-call teachers

North Delta church defaced with anti-Christian graffiti

Staff at Crossroads United Church reported the vandalism to police late last week

Operation Red Nose looks to restart for 2018

There will be only very limited access to the safe ride program in Langley and Surrey this year.

SLIDESHOW: Trudeau’s visit through your eyes

We asked for photos from the prime minister’s visit – and you responded

5 to start your day

Delta police probe anti-Christian graffiti, Langley’s Dallas Smith calls out concertgoers and more

PayPal ordered to disclose business accounts to Canada Revenue Agency

Online payments company has 45 days to hand over information identifying its account holders

Federal government to boost treatment options for opioid drug users: minister

More than 2,800 people died last year as a result of the overdose crisis

Ambulance design changes urged after B.C. man falls out, dies

A coroner’s jury makes recommendations after hearing about death of Ebony Aaron Wood

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse

Fatal incident near Caycuse claims life of man in his 60s

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

Most Read