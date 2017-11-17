More than 100 pedestrians hit in Surrey so far this year

Surrey RCMP warn pedestrians to be careful and motorists to slow down in poor weather

A woman is loaded into an ambulance after being hit by a vehicle in Whalley, near 92nd Avenue and 132nd Street, on Nov. 14. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

There have been more than 100 crashes involving pedestrians in Surrey so far this year.

Surrey RCMP say to the end of October there were 113 pedestrian-related crashes, with five fatalities and eight involving serious injuries.

See also: Surrey woman has serious injuries after hit and run (Nov. 15, 2017)

See also: Woman, 19, seriously injured in pedestrian crash in Newton (Nov. 16, 2017)

See also: Elderly woman killed while crossing Scott Road in Surrey (Oct. 27, 2017)

“Shorter days and poor weather is a factor that leads to 43 per cent of all crashes with pedestrians occurring between October and January,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann.

“With this in mind pedestrians need to use extra caution when crossing the road and make eye contact with drivers to ensure they see you. Drivers need to pay attention to the road and pedestrians, reduce distractions while driving and slow down.

“Together everyone plays a role in reducing the likelihood of a crash.”

See also: Pedestrian struck on 104th Avenue in Surrey (July 6, 2017)