Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson was killed in shoot out Nov. 6.

More details released on celebration of life, funeral procession for Const. John Davidson

Two overflow seating areas designated in advance of celebration of life

More details on next weekend’s funeral for fallen Abbotsford Police officer Const. John Davidson have been released.

A celebration of life ceremony for Davidson is set to take place at Abbotsford Centre next Sunday at 1 p.m.

Prior to that, a funeral procession of uniformed law enforcement officers will march down McCallum Road, over Highway 1, then down King Road to Abbotsford Centre.

That procession will begin around 11:30 a.m. at 2369 McCallum Road, near McDougall Avenue.

Officials are also preparing for the likelihood that Abbotsford’s largest venue won’t be able to seat the massive turnout expected. As such, two overflow seating areas have been designated. One is the University of the Fraser Valley’s Envision Athletic Centre, where doors will open to the public at 11:30 a.m. The other is Central Heights Church, at 1661 McCallum Road. Doors there will open at 12:30 p.m.

The celebration of life will also be broadcast live on television and online.

