Missing man last seen near Langley-Surrey border

Sui Leung has been missing for 10 days, and police are asking for help to find him.

It’s out of character for Sui Leung not to be in touch with his loved ones for 10 days.

So odd, in fact, that the Surrey RCMP have issued a missing person alert, and are asking for the public’s help to find the 59-year-old man last seen Sept. 15.

He was reportedly last seen in the vicinity of the Langley-Surrey border, in the 19600 block of 70th Avenue, said the watch commander, Staff Sgt. M.A. Hedderson.

“Surrey RCMP is requesting the public assistance in locating a missing male,” he said, noting Leung was reported missing two days later.

He is described as an Asian man who stands 5 ft. 5 in. tall. He has a slim build, about 170-pounds, with greying black short hair and black eyes.

“Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being, as it is out of character for him to be out of touch this long,” Hedderson said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, people can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online quoting file number 2017-125565.