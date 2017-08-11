Missing Langley man may be on Vancouver Island

Police say Malik Mohamed may have gone to Courtenay.

A Langley man has gone missing without his medication, and police are asking the public for help locating him.

Malik Mohamed is 20 years old, 6 feet tall and very thin, weighing about 105 pounds, with a medium-brown complexion, dark afro-style hair, and brown eyes.

He takes medication but does not currently have access to it, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Mohamed has not been seen since Aug. 5. While he has gone missing in the past, he has never been away for more than four days, and usually contacts his mother to let her know where he is, said Largy.

It is possible that Malik may have gone to Vancouver Island, particularly the area around Courtenay. He is fond of natural settings such as farms and parks, and is a healthy eater, said Largy.

Anyone with information on Mohamed’s whereabouts is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.