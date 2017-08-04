Missing Aboriginal woman, 75, last seen in Surrey

Police say Mary Manychief was last seen in Newton on Aug. 3 pushing a black wheel chair

SURREY — Surrey RCMP hope the public can help find an Aboriginal woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Police say Mary Manychief was last seen at 5 p.m. on Aug. 3 near 72nd Avenue and 120th Street.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Manychief is described as a 75-year-old Aboriginal woman, five feet three inches tall, 111 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a short sleeved red T-shirt; pink, grey and black checkered capri pants; and pushing black wheel chair.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Surrey RCMP say Manychief is known to frequent bus stops around Surrey Central, King George Boulevard and 108th Avenue.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2017-108038.