Maple Ridge man charged six years after stabbing

A 39-year-old Maple Ridge man has been charged with aggravated assault for a stabbing that occurred at the Coquitlam Centre bus loop in 2011.

According to Coquitlam RCMP, the alleged attack happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 15, 2011, near the corner of Barnet Highway and Lougheed Highway.

In February of 2012, police held a news conference asking for help identifying a suspect. Although there was not enough evidence for charges at the time, tips from the public helped move the file forward. The Coquitlam RCMP Major Crime Unit never closed the case or stopped investigating.

After more than five years of work, a charge of aggravated assault has now been laid against 39-year-old Tyrel William Scott.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin, Coquitlam RCMP media relations officer, said laying charges years after the offence is not unusual in policing, but it is not always brought to the public’s attention.

“We thought it was important to follow it up,” he said, adding the the injuries sustained by the victim were serious, although the man targetted has recovered.

McLaughlin said the attack was seemingly random.

During the course of the investigation, additional evidence was gathered that led to 14 more charges including:

• Five counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

• Four counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

• Three counts of possession of a firearm without a license.

• Two counts of possession of a weapon.

Police declined to say whether the charges were the result of an undercover investigation.

“With something this serious we want to leave no stone unturned,” said McLaughlin. “Any time you can’t find a reason for an attack, there is an extra reason for concern.”

Scott is currently in custody, and his next court appearance is Wednesday.