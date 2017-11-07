More than two dozen places in B.C. dipped to record lows on Monday. (Andy Tylo/Twitter)

MAP: B.C. freezes as temperatures dip to record lows

26 new cold records were set Monday

This winter is already off to a freezing start, with 26 records for cold temperatures broken across the province Monday.

The oldest record beaten was in Hope, according to Environment Canada, where the mercury dipped to -3.5 degrees Celsius, down from 2003’s low of -2.8 degrees.

Most of the records beaten were set in 2003.

The cold snap was mostly focused in the Okanagan, with Salmon Arm, Vernon, Princeton, Penticton and Kelowna all beating records. The south coast saw record lows in Whistler and Hope, while Vancouver Islanders froze in Tofino and Campbell River.

MAP: Here’s where the temperatures dipped to record lows across B.C.:

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Emotions high after Surrey approves controversial road through Hawthorne Park
Next story
UPDATE: No snow for Metro Vancouver this week

Just Posted

Cloverdale residents pay more for housing than rest of Surrey, census says

But data on affordability shows Cloverdalians better able to afford their housing

Surrey RCMP on scene of ‘serious collision’ on 152 Street

Road closed between 40 and 48 Avenue

BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

UPDATE: Burnsview Secondary students returning after reported gas leak

The issue has been resolved and evacuated students are back at school

‘A genuine, honourable man’: Const. John Davidson remembered for calming tense situation

Abbotsford woman recalls when Davidson responded to a frightening road rage incident

VIDEO: Watch Surrey council approve road through Hawthorne Park

The decision was met with shouting and boos in Surrey council chambers Monday night

No wholesale pricing earns B.C. ‘C’ in liquor policy: report

Province didn’t go far enough in modernizing liquor laws, says Restaurants Canada

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

Privacy Commissioner questions use of body cameras by Fraser Valley chicken catchers

Investigation launched after undercover videos at Chilliwack, Abbotsford farms led to the practice

Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.

Hands-on Naloxone courses go Canada-wide

St. John Ambulance has offered the training in B.C. for months to combat growing crisis

UPDATE: No snow for Metro Vancouver this week

Fraser Valley, Howe Sound still expected to see some snow

MAP: B.C. freezes as temperatures dip to record lows

26 new cold records were set Monday

Most Read