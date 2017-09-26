Man shows up at Peace Arch Hospital after another Surrey shooting

Police believe the shooting happened in Cloverdale before the victim headed to White Rock

A man with a gunshot wound showed up at Peace Arch Hospital after a shooting, which police believe happened in Cloverdale. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Police are investigating yet another Surrey shooting, this time in Cloverdale.

This comes after three shootings within 24 hours last weekend, bringing Surrey’s shots-fired tally for the year to 39.

Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a man arriving at Peace Arch Hospital with a gunshot wound around 8:20 p.m. Monday night. Police have not commented on his condition.

A witness says the man arrived at the hospital in a pick-up truck with at least two bullet holes in the rear driver side door, which was seized by police.

The investigation led police to Cloverdale, specifically the 5300-block of 164th Street, where the shooting is believed to have occurred.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses, and Surrey RCMP says the investigation is still in the early stages.

Late Monday afternoon, hours before the latest shooting, Surrey RCMP announced five people had been arrested and three vehicles had been seized in White Rock, in connection with two of the three weekend shootings, both in South Surrey.

“While it is still early in the investigations, we believe both incidents were targeted and related,” Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in the release.

Police responded to the 14700-block of 30th Avenue Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police tape was used to cordon off the area and around two dozen evidence markers could be seen on the roadway.

Schumann confirmed Monday morning that the same house had been hit by bullets in each of the incidents, which occurred just before 6 a.m. Saturday and around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The first incident wasn’t reported to police until about 12 hours after it took place.

“We’re thankful that no one was injured during these reckless events,” Schumann said in the release. “Investigators would like to speak with anyone that may have witnessed these shootings or has information about those who may have been involved.”

The third weekend shooting happened in Newton at 5:10 a.m. Sunday. A news release said that Mounties were investigating the shooting in the 8400-block of 121A Street.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.