(James Smith photo)

Man facing fraud charges after targeting North Delta senior

Charges against Darrin Richard John Power, 37, include forgery, intimidation and extortion

A man has been charged in relation to fraud committed against a North Delta senior.

In September 2016, police responded to a report of a male suspect defrauding an elderly woman of money by allegedly preying on her emotions and charitable nature. Initially, the suspect approached the victim in the lobby of her apartment building in the 7600-block of 119A Street. The reported offences took place over several months in 2015, costing the victim a significant amount of cash and causing her significant financial hardship.

Darrin Richard John Power, 37, of no fixed address, is facing charges including fraud, forgery, intimidation, extortion and possession of stolen property.

Police believe Power’s mode of operation is to target both elderly individuals and those affiliated with church groups, giving them a false story about needing money to attend his mother’s funeral outside of the Lower Mainland.

It starts with a request for a small amount and escalates from there. He continues to ask for more, giving a variety of compelling scenarios as to why he needs it. At times he seeks money with the promise of repayment once he receives his anticipated inheritance.

As a result of the DPD’s investigation, Power was arrested on Oct. 11, 2017. He is currently in custody and due to appear in court on Oct. 24.

Investigators believe that Power goes by other names including Anthony Peters, and uses Tony, Richard and Lucky interchangeably as his first name. He may use other names as well, and in some instances works in tandem with a female partner.

Police say Power may not have not limited his activities to the Delta area and that there may be additional victims out there. Power is described as Caucasian, 5 ft. 6 in. tall, 146 lb., with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Delta Police would encourage anyone who has been victimized by this or a similar scam to call their local law enforcement agency. In Delta, please call the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man killed, woman in serious condition following South Surrey double shooting
Next story
Opponents of LGBTQ program to file human rights complaint against Surrey School District

Just Posted

Tools-only thrift shop to open in Cloverdale as Shell Busey project with Surrey Hospice Society

Shell Busey’s Tool Box a dream come true for the former home-improvement broadcaster

Opponents of LGBTQ program to file human rights complaint against Surrey School District

District denied Parents United Canada right to rent Bell Performing Arts Centre for rally next month

WATCH: Speedskaters race at Langley Sportsplex

The first big local meeting of the season drew 105 skaters.

Man facing fraud charges after targeting North Delta senior

Charges against Darrin Richard John Power, 37, include forgery, intimidation and extortion

Mother bear attacks Mission woman, conservation officer

Animal charged, knocked down and bit conservation officer before being pushed off and shot

WATCH: Speedskaters race at Langley Sportsplex

The first big local meeting of the season drew 105 skaters.

B.C. casino accused of illegal activity follows rules: operator

B.C. had launched review after concerns about money laundering at River Rock casino in Richmond

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Raise a glass for the 28th annual Fraser Valley Wine Festival

Charity soirée happens Nov. 4 at Willowbrook Shopping Centre

Giants return with eight points

Vancouver also gets reinforcements with captain Tyler Benson back with hockey club

5 to start your day

A South Surrey shooting, Team B.C. wins the 2017 WHL Cup and more

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy during his last appearance

A scary box office weekend for everyone but Tyler Perry

‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ scared up a healthy $21.7 million in its first weekend in theatres

Even as long-form census data returns, Statcan readies for day without it

Wednesday’s release is expected to show immigrants making up a larger share of the population

Most Read