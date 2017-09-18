Man dies in Richmond homicide

A man is dead after a possible shooting early Monday morning in Richmond.
Mounties were called to the 7500-block of Bridge Street just after 3 a.m. and found a victim, who died of his injuries.
Police say this does not appear to have been a random act.
The area has been blocked off. No other details have been provided.
The case has been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
IHIT on scene 7500 blk of Bridge Rd. Richmond as a shooting has left one ml dead. Btb targeted. Early stages. More to come tomorrow.— IHIT (@HomicideTeam) September 18, 2017