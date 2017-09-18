Man dies in Richmond homicide

Mounties responded to a report of a possible shooting early Monday morning

A possible shooting was reported in the 7500-block of Bridge Street on Monday morning. Google Maps.

A man is dead after a possible shooting early Monday morning in Richmond.

Mounties were called to the 7500-block of Bridge Street just after 3 a.m. and found a victim, who died of his injuries.

Police say this does not appear to have been a random act.

The area has been blocked off. No other details have been provided.

The case has been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.