Las Vegas shooting victim Jordan McIldoon memorialized

Jordan McIldoon was memorialized in a way that his friends believe he would have liked on Saturday morning.

A convoy of growling diesel trucks and Harley Davidson motorcycles met in Langley, crossed the Golden Ears Bridge in a convoy, rolled through his hometown of Maple Ridge, and were continuing on to Harrison Lake.

The Jordy Mac Memorial Cruise was organized by his longtime friend Jeremy Smith, in memory of the 23-year-old heavy duty mechanic who was shot and killed last Sunday. He was one of 59 people who died in the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, while attending the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas.

The day after the shooting, Smith wanted to do the tribute.

“As most of you guys know about the tragic attack in Las Vegas, we lost a very good guy and a great family friend to me and many. He loved his diesels and his Harleys and I thought it would be a good idea to do a memorial cruise this Saturday to Harrison and back. He would love every minute of it. Let’s see some support guys!! #RIP JM” Smith posted on Facebook.

Smith was happy with the turnout. About 100 people took part in the event, many of them members of the Western Canadian Coal Rollers – a trucking group that McIldoon belonged to.

“He loved to wear his cowboy boots and he was a complete redneck,” said Smith. “A bunch of the diesel trucks here and stuff – this is exactly what he loved. A bunch of the guys on their Harleys – that was probably his two most favourite things to do.”

Smith plans to make the cruise a memorial event.

There are fundraising efforts under way for the McIldoon family.