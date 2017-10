Matthew Brooks was sentenced to three and a half years in jail this morning.

Matthew Brooks, once the owner of Aggressive Roadbuilders, was sentenced this morning in Surrey Provincial Court.

His company was a major paving firm that had projects throughout the Lower Mainland during the early and mid-2000s.

Brooks pleaded guilty to a $6-million fraud involving a bank.

