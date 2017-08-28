Langley resident wakes to find stranger in bedroom

Two overnight break-ins last week in that neighbourhood prompt another police warning

Langley police are warning residents to keep doors and windows locked after two scary incidents in Willoughby last week, including one in which a resident woke to find a man standing in his bedroom.

On Thursday, Aug. 23, a Willoughby man living in the area of 208 Street and 78 Avenue, woke up at 3 a.m. and saw a man wearing a black hoodie standing in his bedroom doorway. The intruder was carrying a small flashlight.

The resident jumped up and kicked at the door where the stranger was standing. The kick was so strong it broke the door off its hinges, hitting the intruder.

The resident then chased the man outside, where the suspect fled into the night.

Langley RCMP brought in a police dog but it couldn’t pick up a scent and there doesn’t appear to be any forensic evidence, said Cpl. Holly Largy.

It appears the second floor patio door to the residence was left unlocked and that is how the suspect gained entry.

“I don’t think anything was stolen,” she said.

The resident described the suspect as slender.

The day before, a similar incident occurred at a residence at 209 Street and 76 Avenue, said police.

A resident awoke in the middle of the night to use the washroom. At the time, the resident heard sounds but didn’t check out what it was, said Largy.

When the family got up the next morning, they noticed items had been stolen from inside the home.

The cat burglar had gained entry through a window that had been left open.

These incidents come on the heels of Langley RCMP issuing a warning about the dangers of leaving windows open during hot weather. Earlier this month, an intruder entered a Langley City teenager’s second floor bedroom window. Luckily the teen screamed and the suspect fled. In Murrayville, a cat burglar made off with household items while the residents slept.

“It’s really important that people lock their doors and windows at night,” said Largy. “It’s been a hot summer so it is challenging to keep windows closed. If you are going to leave a window open, make sure you use some kind of security brace.”

Police will be patrolling the area but said it is difficult to catch these kind of criminals in the act. The best prevention is to keep those points of entry locked, suggests Largy.