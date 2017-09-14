Langley RCMP seek hit-and-run suspect

Langley RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in south Langley.

Mark Sameer Batraki, a 42-year-old Langley man, is alleged to have been involved in the incident on April 6. He has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and theft of a motor vehicle.

Batraki is a five-foot-10, 190-pound middle Eastern man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

His last known address was in Kelowna, however it is unknown where he is at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Batraki is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or should you choose to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or click here.