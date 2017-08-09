Langley Mounties seek suspect, find stolen car

Police closed two files in one location.

The Langley RCMP Street Enforcement Unit got a two-for-one deal Aug. 4 when they went looking for a wanted man and recovered a stolen car.

Officers were looking for a 50-year-old man wanted on an arrest warrant for an earlier assault in Abbotsford, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The suspect was thought to be on a property in the 2900 block of 240th Street.

Officers arrived and found a stolen car in the driveway.

The 1998 Honda Civic had been taken from Surrey earlier the same day, Largy said.

The car was seized to be returned to its owner. An investigation is ongoing and may lead to charges if there is enough evidence, Largy said.

The officers then located the suspect, who has been taken into custody pending a court appearance.