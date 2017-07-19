Langley firefighters collect for evacuees

Township of Langley firefighters will be outside the local Costco on Friday, July 21, collecting items for fire evacuees.

The members of Local 4550 will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. collecting food, clothing, money, pet food, and other donated supplies.

They will leave immediately after the donations are collected to haul everything to the Kamloops Food Bank for distribution.

Groups of Langley Township firefighters have been rotating in and out of the Interior since last week to help fight the fires.