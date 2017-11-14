Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit White Rock. BP file.

Justin Trudeau to visit White Rock

Prime Minster steps foot in city ahead of Dec. 11 byelection

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to tour White Rock Wednesday afternoon.

Trudeau will be touring the Five Corners neighbourhood at approximately 1 p.m., visiting Laura’s Coffee Corner (15259 Pacific Ave.) and Five Corners Cafe (1173 Johnston Rd.).

His visit comes on the heels of a byelection for the federal South Surrey-White Rock seat, left vacant by former Conservative MP Dianne Watts who is now in a provincial leadership bid for the BC Liberals.

The Liberal Party of Canada announced former White Rock mayor/MLA Gordon Hogg as its candidate for the South Surrey-White Rock seat on Nov. 7. On Monday, the Conservatives selected former minister of national revenue Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

No other candidates were declared as of Tuesday afternoon.

The byelection takes place Dec. 11.

Previous story
Moose, deer with fawn poached near Pemberton
Next story
Nicky Nicky Nine Doors leads to code yellow at North Delta elementary school

Just Posted

Langley twins bring back RAD Santa and long-table gala

A pair of Langley brothers return with their Christmas-theme fundraisers for Canuck Place children.

Justin Trudeau to visit White Rock

Prime Minster steps foot in city ahead of Dec. 11 byelection

‘Richest day of the year’ at Fraser Downs has big pay off for young horses

Hundreds of thousands of dollars given out at annual Breeders Classic Day

Nicky Nicky Nine Doors leads to code yellow at North Delta elementary school

Code yellow only lasted about 15 minutes around lunchtime on Tuesday, Nov. 14

‘Heart to Home’ market and more in Surrey for SAGA this week

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks new blood for its board, with AGM on Tuesday

Grand Canyon trek the ‘most amazing experience’

South Surrey woman – and 19 friends – check off bucket-list item

Dozens pay tribute to murdered Victoria teen Reena Virk

Father advises gatherers to maintain a dialogue with their children as they reach adolescence and seek independence

Lower Mainland gas prices could drop by eight cents by Friday

Analyst says under $1.30 per litre could be the new normal this winter

Vancouver Island woman paints portrait of B.C. fire chief who was swept away by floods

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

VIDEO: B.C. senior Vancouver Giants ‘Fanboni’ driver and so much more

Jock McGrandle has been helping out with WHL team since 2006

Moose, deer with fawn poached near Pemberton

Charges are pending for wildlife killed illegally

Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

The funding will support the creation of a standardized system for first responders across Canada

HISTORY: Cloverdale Cenotaph holds nearly a century of memories

Each of the Surrey residents memoralized in the square have their own story to tell

Mounties hunt for North Vancouver bike thieves

Two suspects allegedly used a grinder to cut three bike locks

Most Read