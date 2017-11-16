A three-vehicle collision on 24 Avenue closed the road Thursday morning. (Lance Peverley photo)

Injuries in three-vehicle South Surrey crash ‘not life-threatening’

Police say impairment a possible factor in early-morning collision

A three-vehicle crash in South Surrey Thursday morning looked worse than it was, and police are investigating whether impairment may have contributed to the dramatic event.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann told Peace Arch News hours after the crash that two drivers in the collision – which occurred between a Jeep, a Jaguar and a Kia, at the intersection of 24 Avenue and Croydon Drive – were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

A third driver and his passenger – a father and son – suffered minor injuries.

An initial police news release, issued just after 1 a.m., had advised of “serious potentially life threatening injuries.”

Schumann said the crash occurred at 12:20 a.m. and that according to investigators, a northbound Jeep with a father and son inside was hit by a westbound Jaguar that ran a red light. The impact pushed the Jeep into a southbound Kia.

Both the Jeep and the Jaguar came to rest at the intersection’s northwest corner, with the Jaguar facing north and the Jeep facing west; the Kia ended up on the east side of the intersection, on the 24 Avenue median, facing east.

The Jaguar and the Kia suffered extensive front-end damage; the bulk of damage to the Jeep was to its passenger side.

Both 24 Avenue and Croydon Drive were closed to traffic in both directions for several hours while police investigated. The roads were reopened shortly before 9 a.m.

Schumann said the Mounties’ Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision and Reconstruction Service are investigating.

There have been no arrests or charges, Schumann added.

 

