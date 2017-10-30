(Pixabay)

Inaugural aging summit comes to Surrey this week

The average age of citizens in Surrey is up a year and a half since 2011, according to Census data

As baby boomers move into retirement, the average age of citizens across British Columbia is trending up.

2016 Census data showed that the average age of people in Surrey was 39 years old. That’s up a year and a half from 2011 when the average age in Surrey was 37 and a half years old.

With an aging population on the horizon, a number of organizations are hosting the inaugural Provincial Summit on Aging this week in Surrey.

On Nov. 2nd and 3rd, is City of Surrey is partnering with a number of organizations to host an event based on raising the profile and increasing the amount of community-based senior services. By doing this organizers of the event hope to help seniors promote their health, while improving their independence, resilience and social connectedness.

The United Way of the Lower Mainland, United Way’s Better at Home Program, Raising the Profile Project, B.C. Ministry of Health, the Active Aging Research Team from the Centre for Hip Health and Mobility at the University of British Columbia, and the B.C. Recreation and Parks Association are all partnering with the City of Surrey to host the event.

The event will take place at Surrey City Hall Atrium and Council Chambers, with the closing address coming from B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie at 3:00 p.m.


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter

Previous story
Attorney General appoints three new judges for Fraser Region
Next story
B.C. poverty reduction starts with committee

Just Posted

Surrey school district needs help to fight vandalism

The district spent $317,052 to repair vandalism last year.

Inaugural aging summit comes to Surrey this week

The average age of citizens in Surrey is up a year and a half since 2011, according to Census data

Otterbein thrilled with performance from Team Canada Dance

Seven girls from Surrey traveled to Denmark for the international competition

Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

Polish man died after he was tasered by police at Vancouver International Airport

UPDATE: Man arrested after Surrey stabbing

Police say suspect and victim, both in their 30s, knew one another

VIDEO: Windstorm packs wallop on White Rock market

Last market of the season closes early for safety reasons

Attorney General appoints three new judges for Fraser Region

Announcement meant to fill vacancies created by two transfers and one retirement

B.C. poverty reduction starts with committee

28 members, budget of $1.2 million for consultation

UBC team develops system to predict human-caused wildfires

Researchers tracked when forests went green to predict the most risky time for fires

VIDEO: ‘Married to Canada’ merges dance styles for show in Surrey

Sudnya Dance Academy and Surrey India Arts Club collaborate for Nov. 11 event

Victoria a Royal pain for Giants

Vancouver delivers better effort, but still falls twice to Victoria in WHL action

Inquest to be held into fatal police shooting of Burnaby man

Travis Rood died in March 2015 after police responded to a report of a stabbing

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Victoria, White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Campbell River reached record temperatures Sunday

Most Read