IHIT takes over New Westminster Halloween stabbing

A man was found with a serious injury at 8th Street and Columbia

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over a case in New Westminster from Halloween night.

Local police were called to 8 Street and Columbia on Oct. 31 at 11:30 p.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon, believed to be a knife.

They arrived to find a man with a serious injury. He was taken to hospital.

Two suspects were found nearby and taken into custody. Police said at the time it appeared to be a targeted incident.

The IHIT team wouldn’t give any further detail in a Tweet Tuesday night, only saying the victim’s name will not be released.

It is not clear why IHIT took over. No information has been provided so far on the victim’s condition.