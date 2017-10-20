Kulwinder Gill of Abbotsford was killed in April 2009.

Husband pleads guilty in relation to 2009 killing of Kulwinder Gill

Abbotsford woman died in hit-and-run conspiracy

The husband of Abbotsford’s Kulwinder Gill, 42, who was killed in April 2009 in what initially appeared to be a hit-and-run accident, today (Friday) pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in relation to her death.

Iqbal Gill, 53, was one of four men charged with Kulwinder’s death and the third to plead guilty.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Kulwinder had been out for a walk with her husband on April 27, 2009, when she was struck by a pickup truck in the rural area of Townshipline and Bell roads, east of Highway 11, in Abbotsford.

Responding officers were flagged down by her husband, who led them to a water-filled ditch, where Kulwinder had been thrown by the impact.

A suspect vehicle with signs of damage was seized by police on acreage several blocks away.

The incident was initially believed to be a hit-and-run collision, but police soon began investigating it as a suspicious death.

Gill and three other men – Gurpreet Atwal, Sukhpal Johal and Jaspreet Sohi – were charged in April 2013.

Sohi, 32, of Surrey pleaded guilty in October 2015 to a charge of being an accessory to murder after the fact and was sentenced to time served plus one day in jail. A first-degree murder charge was stayed.

Johal, 30, of Surrey pleaded guilty in June 2016, also to a conspiracy charge, and received a 10-year sentence. After he was give double credit for time already served, he was left with three and a half years in prison.

Evidence already presented in court is under a publication ban because Atwal, 30, has yet to go to trial on a charge of first-degree murder. The trial is slated to begin in May 2018.

The publication ban prohibits outlining the role that each man played in the killing and the role that Atwal allegedly played.

