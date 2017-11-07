Hitchhiker cuffed after driver held at gunpoint in Kamloops

RCMP have secured a large area east of Ponoka on Highway 53 in the search for a suspect involved in a carjacking. Officers are on the lookout for a damaged pickup that is believed to have a long gun in it. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

  • Nov. 7, 2017 7:30 a.m.
Kamloops This Week

A man is in custody in Kamloops after a truck driver was held at gunpoint on Monday night.

The incident prompted Kamloops RCMP to close the Coquihalla Highway at the weigh scales immediately south of Kamloops.

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said Mounties in Kamloops and Clearwater received a report at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday that a hitchhiker was holding a commercial truck driver at gunpoint after being picked up near Avola, north of Clearwater on Highway 5 North. Clearwater is 90 minutes northeast of Kamloops.

Moskaluk said the truck continued south on Highway 5 North and was eventually found by Mounties neat the weigh scales on the Coquihalla just south of the Copperhead Road exit in Kamloops.

Police disabled the truck and the driver was able to escape his vehicle unharmed. Moskaluk said the suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident a few hours later.

