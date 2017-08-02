Help Surrey RCMP ID suspect who threatened woman with X-Acto knife

SURREY — Surrey RCMP have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a robbery in which a man used an X-Acto knife to threaten a woman.

Police say a woman was attacked from behind on July 20 at 12:50 a.m. when she was walking in Newton, in the 13700-block of 72A Avenue. The suspect grabbed the victim and “threatened her with an X-Acto knife,” according to police.

Surrey RCMP say the suspect forced the woman into her apartment block and demanded she empty her pockets, then forced her to lead him to her apartment.

At that point, police say the woman’s family scared him off.

“Thankfully the victim only received superficial injuries,” a Surrey RCMP release noted.

The suspect is described as a dark skinned, 25- to 30-year-old black man, five feet four inches tall, 130 to 140 pounds with a medium build and no facial hair.

At the time, the suspect was wearing a black hat that may have had a red emblem, a black T-shirt and loose black jeans. He did not have a noticeable accent, police say.

Call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.