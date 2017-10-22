UPDATED: Gunfire erupts in quiet Langley neighbourhood early this morning

Police have 79A Avenue cordoned off after reports of shots just before 5 a.m.

Early this morning, Langley Advance received reports of shots fired in Willoughby overnight.

Mounties are now confirming the incident.

Police received multiple reports of gun shots in the area of the 21000 block of 79A Avenue, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk.

“No one was injured in this incident,” he added. “As this investigation is still in the early stages, it is unknown if this was a targeted incident against the residents at that location. At this time, investigators do not believe there is an increased threat to general public safety.”

Advance readers have been sharing comments after reports of gunfire, including reports that gunfire run out at about 3:45 a.m.

One area resident heard shots fired and a car speeding off around that time.

The area will remain cordoned off for most of the morning.

Langley RCMP is asking anyone who may have been in the area and noticed anyone suspicious to contact investigators.

Anyone with information can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or provide information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

