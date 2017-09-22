Goulet couldn’t collect cheque for Pitt basketball

Rich Goulet got the loudest applause from guests Wednesday at a Meadowridge Rotary dinner to hand out cheques for money raised through the duck race, even though he wasn’t there.

Ninety per cent of money raised from the annual charity event goes back to those groups who helped sell tickets, and the Pitt Meadows Youth Basketball Association sold the second most: $9,300.

Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association sold $10,020, knocking Goulet’s group from the top spot it has occupied almost ever year since the duck race started seven years ago.

Bonnie Telep, who’s with Rotary and helps organize the duck race, said Goulet is a tireless supporter of the event.

The money his group raised will go back to basketball programs in Pitt Meadows that Goulet has led for more than 30 years.

But not this year.

Goulet, who retired from teaching at Pitt Meadows secondary over a year ago, was asked to not return to coach the basketball programs at the school after complaints from parents of players on the senior boys’ team last season.

The school board and Pitt Meadows secondary administration have refused to comment on the decision, despite an outpouring or support for Goulet from other coaches and former players, including two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, as well as other professional basketball players from B.C.

Five years ago, Goulet suffered a stroke, but returned to coaching.

Last year, he endured kidney failure and dialysis and still coached.

Telep said he missed Wednesday’s Rotary dinner and was unable to collect the $8,370 cheque for the basketball program because he was back in hospital.

Goulet won more than 1,000 games in his 39 years of coaching high school basketball, as well as three provincial championships.

He founded and administered the Steve Nash Youth Basketball league in Pitt Meadows, and was inducted into the Basketball B.C. Hall of Fame. He also received the Prime Minister’s Volunteer Award and has coached provincial and national teams.

