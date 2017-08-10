Full backcountry closure could come to Cariboo

The BC Wildfire Service may close down the Cariboo backcountry as early as Friday.

“The area restriction will be implemented if high winds materialize as currently forecasted,” a provincial release stated. The restriction would apply to all Crown land the entire Cariboo Fire Centre, which stretches from Loon Lake (near Clinton) in the south to the Cottonwood River (near Quesnel) in the north and from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park in the west to Wells Gray Provincial Park in the east.

RELATED: Public asked to avoid Cariboo, Chilcotin parks due to “severe wildfire hazard”

Many parks in the region are already closed due to extreme wildfire danger. Residents living in the area will continue to be able to access their homes, unless they are under an evacuation order.