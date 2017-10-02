Flipped vehicle ties up Highway 1 traffic

One westbound lane re-opens as traffic crawls from 264 Street

A semi that rolled into the ditch near 232 Street on Highway 1 Monday was just one accident causing headaches for commuters. A flipped vehicle near 208 Street had westbound lanes closed for some time, backing traffic up past 264 Street. Kyle Sutterley/Facebook

Highway 1 westbound at 208 Street has reportedly reopened to traffic this morning after a flipped vehicle led to the closure of the route, backing up traffic past 264 Street and causing headaches for morning commuters.

In addition to the flipped vehicle, a semi truck hit the ditch near 232 Street, creating a visual distraction for drivers.