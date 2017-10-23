The Queen of Alberni docked at Departure Bay ferry terminal after being re-directed from its original destination at Duke Point. (NICHOLAS PESCOD/The News Bulletin)

Ferries re-routed due to fluid spill at Nanaimo’s Duke Point

At least one sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point was redirected to Departure Bay

A fluid spill at Duke Point has re-routed ferry traffic.

One ferry is out of service and another has been re-directed to an altered route today in Nanaimo.

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration began leaking hydraulic fluid as it was arriving at Duke Point terminal at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23 after departing from Tsawwassen earlier in the morning, according to Tessa Humphries, B.C. Ferries spokeswoman.

She said the fluid was part of the system used to operate the vessel’s bow doors and said it’s estimated that 120 litres were spilled.

“The leak was immediately stopped as soon as it was detected…” Humphries said. “Our top priority was to stop the leak immediately and then clean up the spill.”

The decision was made to re-direct the Coastal Inspiration to the Departure Bay terminal, and the next sailing from Tsawwassen, the Queen of Alberni, altered its route to Departure Bay, too.

“It increases the volumes at Departure Bay, so we absolutely appreciate customers’ patience while we work to address the issue,” Humphries said.

She said extra staff was brought in at Departure Bay and taxi service was provided to customers who were impacted by the re-routed ferries.

B.C. Ferries engineers are working to fix the Coastal Inspiration right now at Departure Bay.

“We’re kind of at the assessment stage…” said Humphries. “We’re still determining the impact of the Inspiration and whether or not that’s going to be a quick fix of if that’s something that’s going to need a little bit more time.”

She said B.C. Ferries apologizes to customers who were impacted.

Ferries immediately notified Emergency Management B.C. and is working with the Nanaimo Port Authority to clean up the fluid spill at Departure Bay.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by Pitt Meadows councillor
Next story
Truck fire has Highway 17 down to one lane each way

Just Posted

Police warn of ‘virtual kidnapping’ scam

The targets are generally female Chinese nationals.

Chilliwack trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Barry Neufeld published the comments on his Facebook page, contradicting board policy

White Rock’s Pumpkin Run raises over $90K

Annual Peace Arch Hospital Foundation event held Sunday in support of planned all-abilities park

$9,000 in bridge tolls shocks Maple Ridge man

Jeffrey Hann was shocked to learn he owed more than $9,000 in Golden Ears Bridge tolls

Surrey’s ‘Joe Funk’ carries on family legacy in All Star Wrestling

Joe Funk has become a mainstay in the All Star Wrestling league after watching his dad for years

WATCH: Speedskaters race at Langley Sportsplex

The first big local meeting of the season drew 105 skaters.

B.C. NDP convention set for Victoria

Premier, federal leader Jagmeet Singh to add energy

Silver Creek farm search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

Surrey francophone group marks 30th anniversary with concert, exhibit

Montreal-based jazz singer Florence K will perform at Surrey City Hall theatre

Development cost charges could triple in parts of Metro Vancouver under new proposal

Utilities commission chair says rates aren’t keeping up with growth

Ferries re-routed due to fluid spill at Nanaimo’s Duke Point

At least one sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point was redirected to Departure Bay

‘Angels’ help save life of Langley senior

Wilf Driedger believes he wouldn’t be here today if not for the quick action of two strangers

Chilliwack homeless camp dismantled on Monday

Mostly co-operative group emerged from the woods with possessions and dispersed

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

Most Read