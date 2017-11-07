Emotions high after Surrey approves controversial road through Hawthorne Park

Opponents of the Hawthorne Park road outside Surrey City Hall on Monday, Nov. 6. (Photo: Twitter@narimadc)

Emotions were high Monday night after Surrey council approved a controversial road through Hawthorne Park.

“The crowd became enraged with the council and began to shout at them and call for their resignation,” said Steven Pettigrew, founder of the Save Hawthorne Park group, estimating about 100 people came out to the meeting.

“The council then left the chamber,” he added.

Surrey City Council’s decision to remove the reservation of a portion of Hawthorne Park from a bylaw comes after months of opposition and more than 11,000 Surrey residents formally voicing their disapproval of the project.

Pettigrew has said approving the road would be political suicide for the civic politicians.

“We will not allow this road to go through the park,” he vowed. “We will block the tractors with hundreds of people. We will hound them their entire campaign trail and make sure that they lose their seat.”

“We need a government that truly represents and listens to the people of Surrey and not just special interest groups,” said Pettigrew.

He added: “Get ready for battle.”

Katarzyna Laskowska echoed Pettigrew.

“City council should all be dismissed from their positions immediately,” Laskowska said in an email to the Now-Leader.

“They don’t listen to us, the residents of Surrey, and are never interested in what we want. The city has become unlivable due to non-stop traffic congestion, the loss of tree canopy, the never ending shootings, garbage-lined streets and the out of control development. We want to preserve Hawthorne Park in its entirety, and we don’t want LRT.”

The controversial road is part of 105 Avenue Corridor Project, which aims to connect Whalley to Guildford.

A city report notes the two-lane road would affect four acres of parkland, and that 200 trees would have to fall.

Click here to see the full report.

But the city says it will be adding an additional five acres to the park by acquiring adjacent properties, which will add 450 new trees to the park.

The city’s justification for the road is to move utilities off 104 Avenue in preparation for light rail, that it’s been in the city’s Official Community Plan since 1986, and to create an east-west connector to Whalley Boulevard to 150 Street to ease traffic and reduce congestion.

Story continues below

How the battle began

The Hawthorne Park battle began early last summer when residents in the surrounding neighbourhood were sent letter from city hall, announcing its plans.

The letter stated city planned to build a two-lane road, with an additional connecting road, through the south end of Hawthorne Park as part of the 105th Avenue Connector project.

See also: Hundreds sign petition against ‘aggressive’ plan for roads in Surrey’s Hawthorne Park

The street would connect Whalley Boulevard to 150th Street and work was initially scheduled to begin in late August, according to the letter.

Steven Pettigrew stands in Hawthorne Park, just steps away from his Surrey townhouse. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Steven Pettigrew lives in a townhouse complex next to the park and standing in the forest in June, vowed to fight the destruction of what he called “an oasis in the community.”

He frequently jogs in the trails, does bird watching within the forest, and even picks mushrooms there in the fall. He spoke of the many animals that call the park home, including hawks, frogs, owls, bats and more.

Pettigrew worried all that would change.

He quickly started a petition that garnered more than 1,000 signatures in two days.

“It’s really emotional, you read the comments. It means so much,” he said of comments on the petition. “It’s memories…. You sense a real sense of ‘This is it. We’re making our stand here.’”

Soon after, Pettigrew formed the Save Hawthorne Park group.

His neighbour Tracie Woodhams is equally outraged.

“We see the barred owls in here, plus we can sit in the complex and if you see the crows going nuts, they’re chasing a red-tailed hawk. It’s absolutely amazing to watch. I can sit out here for hours watching the hawk,” she said. “It’s amazing something like this still exists in the city and they want to take it down?”

After a public meeting in June to collect information from the public, the city made changes to the project: It dropped one of the two planned roads, the 142 Street connection to 104 Avenue.

See also: Hawthorne Park ‘war’ heats up in Surrey

See also: Hundreds attend Surrey open house about roads through Hawthorne Park

Critics only increased their efforts to halt to the project.

After delivering a 5,000-name petition to Surrey council in July, opponents were given until Sept. 22 to collect 30,372 signatures — roughly 10 per cent of Surrey’s electors — in opposition to the project in order to stop the civic government from proceeding with the project.

On Sept. 22, delivered a petition of 12,244 signatures to Surrey City Hall, topping it off with a rousing rendition of ‘O Canada.’

Moments after delivering more than 12,000 signatures to city hall against proposed road through Hawthorne Park #surreybc pic.twitter.com/XFNWaTHAAj — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) September 22, 2017

See also: VIDEO: ‘Save Hawthorne Park’ group delivers petition to Surrey City Hall – complete with a song

See also: LETTER FROM SURREY MAYOR: Misinformation about Hawthorne Park road plans

In the end, the city says it received 11,161 valid elector response forms against removing the protected status of a portion of Hawthorne Park.

The city says 670 forms were rejected for a variety of reasons such as blank or incomplete forms, or not being a valid elector, according to the report.

“The removal of reservation of the land is deemed to be approved by the electors in Surrey unless more than 10 per cent of the eligible electors submit, in writing, their opposition,” the city report releasing the final tally noted.

The move has been met with significant opposition, not just by the Save Hawthorne Park group.

Dr. David Suzuki was the featured guest of a rally on Sept. 16 in the plaza outside Surrey City Hall.

Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum has also thrown his support behind the group, and was among approximately 100 residents that attended a “Save Hawthorne Park” rally Thursday, Aug. 17.

See also: Former Surrey mayor lends support to ‘Save Hawthorne Park’ ralliers

See also: David Suzuki joins ‘Save Hawthorne Park’ fight in Surrey

See also: ZYTARUK: Hawthorne hijinks not funny at all

The city says the new roads are intended to support an increase in the population in the area, improving neighbourhood access and connectivity.

Surrey’s rapid transit manager Paul Lee said the streets have been planned since the 80s.

“It was identified in the 1986 OCP (Official Community Plan) as a road to be built and it’s taken all this time,” he said. “More recently, say two or three years ago, it was put into the 10-year plan.”

He noted originally, the road was planned to go through the middle of the park, but the alignment has been changed to “skirt the edge.”

Lee said while critics are saying the road is going in because of LRT, he insisted that’s not the case.

“We’re doing it now because we have money to relocate some of the large water mains currently on 104th in anticipation of the light rail project and we don’t want to go in and disturb the neighbourhood twice,” said Lee. “So there’s synergies there to do it now.”

Lee added that the city plans to improve Hawthorne Park overall.

“Sure, there’s going to be disturbance but there will be better accessibility to the park,” he said. “A new entrance, a new driveway, we are going to relocate the parking so it makes sense, new lighting, just overall improvement.

“And whatever we take out as roadway, we’re going to replace it.”

But that didn’t appease critics.

Young environmentalist tells it like it is @ yesterday's #SaveHathornePark rally with @DavidSuzuki Are you listening @SurreyMayor & council? pic.twitter.com/MA64E2fCPU — Grant Rice (@grantrice) September 17, 2017

Grant Rice with Save Hawthorne Park said he could “draw up a better plan on the back of a napkin in 15 minutes than the one that’s being forced on Surrey’s residents.

“And despite what the Mayor says, this is not just about Hawthorne Park,” Rice continued. “If council is successful in using the AAP to remove park dedications, it can do it anywhere. If all of Surrey doesn’t send a strong message to council and sign these forms, we’ve not only lost the battle; we’ve lost the war.”

The group claims the Alternate Approval Process being used in Hawthorne Park is in contrary to “council’s commitment to the environment and the people of Surrey.”



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter