A dump truck has gone off the road along 96th Avenue near the Surrey-Delta border. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

VIDEO: Runaway dump truck ends Surrey crash spree in ditch

Surrey RCMP will be considering many factors, including impairment

Police are investigating after a dump truck didn’t stop after crashing into several vehicles and a power pole this afternoon.

The first crash happened at 124th Street and 96th Avenue, and the dump truck kept going.

The truck driver then hit two or three more vehicle at 120th Street and 96th Avenue and again, didn’t remain at the scene.

The driver then hit power poles, bringing down the lines.

But the driver didn’t stop there.

“He kept going,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann. “I think he put himself into a ditch at 116th Avenue and 96th Street.”

A witness at the scene said the truck went down an embankment, before stopping near the train tracks.

The dump truck driver and the occupant of the first vehicle that was hit have been sent to hospital with “very minor” injuries.

Schumann said police will be considering many factors, including impairment.

“Then obviously, failing to remain at the accident scene,” he said.

The possibility of a medical emergency has not been ruled out.

“These are things we think of when we go to a scene.”

At 2:15 p.m., the witness said 96th Avenue was closed from Scott Road to 118th Avenue.


