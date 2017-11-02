PHOTOS: Two pulled from wreckage after crash on King George Boulevard in Surrey

SURREY — Two people were trapped in a vehicle after a dramatic crash in Newton Thursday morning.
It happened in the 7800-block of King George Boulevard just after 11 a.m.
A witness at the scene says a Nissan was T-boned by a van, causing the car to to slam into a pole, leaving two people trapped inside.
Two Jaws of Life tools were used to remove the roof of the car, according to the witness.
Two people are reportedly in hospital as a result, one with what could be serious injuries.
More to come.
