Double deckers planned for Langley bus route

The new buses are expected to serve the 555 route from Carvolth.

Double decker buses will roll out of Langley’s Carvolth Transit Exchange soon.

The double deckers, being tried out by TransLink, are expected to be used on several routes, including the 555 express bus link from Carvolth to New Westminster.

“I think it’d be kind of fun,” said Janice Brinsmead on the possibility of double decker buses on the route.

“The more buses there are, the more people they’ll get, and that’s what we need,” Brinsmead said.

Anything that helped make more spaces was also welcomed by Kenneth Vanderlinde, who has been commuting on the 55 for a few months now.

“Definitely a lot of people waiting for the bus coming the other way,” he said.

Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese was on hand for the unveiling of the new buses in New Westminster on Nov. 16.

“It’s going to be a much needed and appreciated addition to our transportation needs in Langley,” Froese said.

He noted that when the Carvolth exchange was built a few years ago, it was uncertain if there would be funding for bus service there.

Not only did the buses arrive, they were put to use.

“It’s been one of the fastest growing transit exchanges,” Froese said.

The frequency of several bus routes, including the 555, was given a boost in the spring of 2017 as part of TransLink’s 10-year transit upgrade plan. Funding for the expansion comes from property taxes and fare increases.

Although during peak times buses can arrive every 10 minutes, lines still form quickly as soon as one bus is filled during rush hour.

Agricultural Minister touring Surrey today
Hockey fraudster won't skate free on time-to-trial rule

