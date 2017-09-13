Do you know them? Surrey police look for couple after wedding photos found on stolen camera

Suspicious car found full of stolen items – and one of them was a camera containing wedding photos

If you know this couple, please call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. (Photo submitted)

SURREY — Police are looking for the owner of a stolen camera that was filled with wedding photos.

Surrey RCMP say they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of 160th Street on April 29th. Police say the vehicle was filled with numerous pieces of lost or stolen property and one of the items was a DSLR camera with a SD card containing photos of a young couple’s wedding.

In a release issued this morning, RCMP say they have attempted to return the items to their rightful owners but have not had any luck in finding the owner of the camera.

“If you recognize anyone in these photos, please call police so we can reunite the owner with their camera and photos of this special day,” says Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Dale Carr.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit solvecrime.ca.

beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com