Couple unwittingly left cash at Langley thrift store

Police are trying to return the envelope of money to its owners.

Langley Mounties are trying to find whoever mistakenly dropped off an envelope full of cash at a local thrift store Aug. 26.

Last Saturday, a couple dropped off several items at a Walnut Grove store. In a Naturalizer shoe box were shoes with red odour balls inside, ankle nylons, and the cash.

It is likely the owners didn’t realize the money was inside, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

She said the couple included a Caucasian man around 50 to 55 years old with dark grey hair, wearing a dark T-shirt and camouflage shorts, and a Caucasian woman around the same age, with light brown shoulder length hair with large curls. She wore glasses, a darker pink T-shirt, and shorts.

Police are also looking for the rightful owner of a compressor found in a park near 200th Street in Willoughby. https://blackpress.newsengin.com/gps2/uploads/8336861/CompressorC.jpg

A few items have also gone missing of late, including a high-end bicycle.

A $4,000 Specialized-brand mountain bike was stolen on Aug. 25. The suspect is described as Caucasian, about 6’2” tall, with black hair and wearing a black shirt.https://blackpress.newsengin.com/gps2/uploads/8336861/StolenBikeC.jpg

Police are also looking into an Aug. 22 incident in which a woman allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Walnut Grove, and at a Shell Station on 200th Street.