City returns South Surrey live/work plan to drawing board

A dozen live-work units proposed to face 23 Avenue, as part of a larger townhouse project, was the subject of angst for residents who turned out to a public hearing Oct. 23. This week, council voted to send the application back to staff. (File photo)

Surrey council has sent a plan to build a dozen live/work units on 23 Avenue in South Surrey back to staff.

In moving for the referral Monday, Coun. Tom Gill noted that a “significant” number of neighbours had come forward regarding the application at an Oct. 23 public hearing.

“The common theme was that… they were against the live/work component,” Gill said.

The units were eyed for the 16700-block of 23 Avenue, and were part of a plan that also includes 28 townhouses.

The applicant sought an official community plan amendment to urban from commercial, rezoning to comprehensive development and a development permit.

Concerns of opponents who spoke Oct. 23 included the impact of increased traffic on an already-congested 24 Avenue, a lack of parking in the neighbourhood – located near where a city works yard is under construction – and that the 12 live-work units would face residences already built on 23 Avenue.

“It’s overcongested, it’s way too much,” said one woman who spoke. “It’s getting ridiculous what’s being built there.”

When Gill asked if the live/work element could be removed from the plan without jeopardizing council’s consideration of third reading, city solicitor Craig MacFarlane confirmed it could not.

“One would have to refer the matter back to staff because you’re eliminating a use,” MacFarlane said.

Only Coun. Dave Woods opposed the referral motion.

“I have an issue right now in that area with the schools so I am not prepared to support this application in any form,” he said.