Car fire near Surrey – Langley border

Firefighters at the scene of a suspicious car fire, discovered just minutes after the latest shooting. Photo by Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services

Police are investigating a suspicious car fire near the Surrey — Langley border.

Around 10:45pm Tuesday night Surrey firefighters began receiving multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 19100 block of 86 Avenue in Port Kells.

Callers reported several loud explosions from gas containers and several vehicles speeding away from the scene.

This occurred about 15 minutes after the latest shooting in Surrey near 160 Street and 89 Ave.

Firefighters and RCMP arrived to a fully involved sedan with all four doors wide open.

Firefighters extinguished the stubborn gasoline-fuelled blaze and RCMP are now investigating.