Brookswood-Fernridge OCP gets one more public hearing

Langley Township council voted for the new hearing to be held in September.

Brookswood and Fernridge residents will have one more chance to comment on the proposed official community plan.

The morning of Monday, July 17, Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese called a special meeting to reconsider the controversial OCP.

After multiple amendments, the OCP was defeated 5-4 July 11. Some councillors opposed the plan because of the many amendments.

Froese exercised his power as mayor to call for a reconsideration. But before that, council voted to hold another public hearing altogether.

The hearing will be held on Sept. 12, at the George Preston Recreation Centre. Residents will be allowed to comment on the entire OCP, including the amendments made last week.

After that hearing, a new vote will be held on the third reading of the OCP. If that passes, the plan will likely come into effect and change the rules for development in Fernridge.

