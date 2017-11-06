BREAKING NEWS: Abbotsford police officer shot

Video shows gunfire after suspect vehicle crashes following shooting of officer

Police are responding to reports of an active shooting at Fraser Highway and Mt. Lehman Road in west Abbotsford.

Reports indicate that an officer was shot near the Fraser Valley Auto Mall, but Const. Ian MacDonald with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) will only confirm that at least two officers have been injured. He wouldn’t confirm the nature of their injuries.

The incident began at about noon at a strip mall north of Highstreet Shopping Centre.

A major police presence remains on the scene both at the strip mall and at the intersection of Fraser Highway and Mt. Lehman Road. Investigators are expected to remain on scene for “some time,” MacDonald said.

Ambulances are also on scene, and traffic in the area is backed up at both sites.

A witness at the scene told Black Press that a van collided with a car on Fraser Highway and Mt. Lehman Road, the police responded and multiple gunshots followed.

Another witness, Langley resident Marci Dauncey, was behind the wheel of her car, two vehicles ahead of the suspect’s vehicle.

She said the suspect’s vehicle slammed into the back of the car behind her. She then saw police officers converge and, she says, they began to shoot at the suspect’s car.

As she laid down in her car, Dauncey heard rounds of gunshots.

She said people were getting out of their cars with their phones and police officers were yelling at them to get back into their vehicles.

Dauncey managed to make it to the 264th Street exit of Highway One, where she met her husband.

A twitter video shows a black Mustang being pursued by two police cars north on Mt. Lehman. A collision follows, after which multiple gun shots can be heard.

The suspect is in custody and the APD is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. to provide more details on what occurred.

“There are no outstanding public safety concerns at this time,” MacDonald said.

Watch abbynews.com for more.

 

UPDATE: Death of young girl who fell from Burnaby high-rise a 'tragic accident'
VIDEO: Surrey father, journalist's 'only hope' to beat cancer is costly trial

