Truck smashes into South Surrey condo fencing

RCMP are investigating a truck that smashed into South Surrey condos. (Lance Peverley/Peace Arch News)

A truck smashed into the fencing of a housing complex on 36 Avenue, just one block west of 152 Street, Thursday evening.

Residents at the Edgewater condos were told that a police helicopter, multiple police cruisers and the K-9 unit were all searching for the driver sometime after 8 p.m..

According to residents, the truck was driving down 152 Street with its hood up before breaking through the complex’s gate smashing into the complex’ concrete fencing.

The driver reportedly fled down the hill towards Nicomekl River.

Surrey RCMP have confirmed that an incident is ongoing but Mounties at the scene have remained tightlipped on whether any arrests have been made.

More to come.