Body found after grass fire extinguished in Langley field

Police are still on the scene of a fire near the Langley Bypass and Glover Road.

Firefighters made a grisly discovery early Saturday morning, while fighting a grass fire in Langley.

A human body was found at about 2 a.m. Saturday morning (Aug. 5), Langley RCMP were called to a field adjacent to the 6000 block of Glover Road.

Langley firefighters were extinguishing a grass fire, when they “discovered an obviously deceased person,” said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

The field is just to the northeast of the Esso gas station on the corner of Glover Road and the Langley Bypass. A canopy set up by a forensic unit was in the field near garden plots and greenhouses on the land of Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

Langley RCMP’s serious crime section has assumed conduct of the investigation and the area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for what she calls “a significant” amount of time.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, no further information will be provided at this time,” she said.

There is limited information as to the cause of the fire or the identity of the deceased, Largy said.

If anyone has information that might assist with this investigation, they are asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.