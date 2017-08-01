BC SPCA called to 600 pets locked in hot cars so far this year

Last weekend of July saw triple the calls as same time in 2016

The BC SPCA has responded to close to 600 calls of pets rocked in hot cars in 2017. (Pexels)

The BC SPCA has had 591 calls to rescue pets locked in overheating cars during the first seven months of 2017.

“The numbers are definitely up this year,” said spokesperson Lorie Chortyk.

“They were lower in May because we had such cold weather but as soon as the hot weather came the numbers skyrocketed.”

Spokesperson said that the weekend of July 29-30 alone saw 23 calls; triple the number of calls compared to the same weekend last year.

Hot pets are not cool. The @BC_SPCA is reminding the public not to leave animals in parked cars. Learn more: https://t.co/OrbE3TeOVL pic.twitter.com/j6sE18zhI6 — City of White Rock (@whiterockcity) August 1, 2017

