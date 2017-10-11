UPDATE: BC nurses union president on leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Gayle Duteil claims she has received no details about the ‘false’ allegations

The president of the BC Nurses Union has been put on administrative leave following what the organization is calling “very serious allegations” made against her in June.

In a letter to nurses posted to Facebook on Wednesday, Gayle Duteil says she has not returned to work yet because of the claim. She had originally gone on a medical leave in May in order to undergo treatment for breast cancer.

“I have been prohibited from attending at the union office, or attending any union-sponsored events pending the investigation and resolution of these false allegations,” Duteil wrote.

“Even though it has been over three months since the complaint was made, I have not been provided with the details of the complaint, or any explanation as to why I cannot attend union events, communicate with union staff, or perform my duties.”

Umar Sheikh, the union’s CEO and executive director, declined to comment on the nature or number of complaints, but said Duteil’s legal counsel had been made aware of the allegations.

He said the claims began in June and continued into the fall, and that the union has retained Vince Ready and Judi Korbin as arbitrators.

Duteil said she has filed a complaints with the BC Labour Relations Board and the BC Human Rights Tribunal.

“My role as president is extremely important to me, and I want to continue working on your behalf as your president,” she wrote in the letter. “I feel that members of the executive and the executive director have made decisions that are not in the best interests of the union. It is for these reasons that I am pursuing legal proceedings.”

