BC Greens call for independent inquiry into Port Mann funding

The 10-lane Port Mann bridge has been financed with tolls, as has the Translink-owned Golden Ears Bridge. (Transportation Investment Corp.)

The Green Party is calling for an independent inquiry into allegations that $150 million in Port Mann Bridge funding was misspent during the bridge’s construction.

In a statement released Tuesday, Green Party leader Andrew Weaver and caucus spokesperson for transportation Andy Olsen asked the NDP to review the bridge.

“British Columbians deserve answers,” said Weaver. “A public inquiry into the management of this project must be conducted to determine whether taxpayer interests have been adequately protected.”

Since it opened in 2012, the bridge has been plagued with issues, from ice bombs falling from its cables to concerns that toll revenues were not as high as expected. The Port Mann Bridge, and the Hwy. 1 project that went with it, cost the province $3.3 billion and was the largest infrastructure project in the province’s history.

TI Corp, who manages the Port Mann, referred calls for comment to the transportation ministry. The province has yet to respond to those queries.

