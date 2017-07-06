BC Ferries reminds vehicle, foot passengers to avoid alcohol and drugs before sailings

B.C. Ferries reminds vehicle and foot passengers to avoid alcohol before sailing from its terminals around the province. Nicholas Pescod/Black Press

Summer holidays may be a time for relaxation and for some, additional consumption of alcohol, but BC Ferries is reminding drivers and foot passengers that it observes a zero tolerance policy on impairment.

In a statement this morning (July 6), the corporation noted that it dealt with 127 separate incidents where police were called out to deal with suspected cases of impaired driving or those involving impaired foot passengers.

“I am very proud of our employees for the way in which they handle these challenging incidents,” said Corrine Storey, BC Ferries’ vice-president of customer services. “We have a zero tolerance policy for passengers under the influence of drugs or alcohol and the unacceptable conduct, as well as safety issues, that can be associated with impairment.”

BC Ferries prohibits the consumption of drugs and alcohol on its vessels and at all of its terminals around the province. It noted that any customers arriving for a sailing impaired risk being reported to police.

The company encouraged customers who witness the consumption of drugs or alcohol to report it to a BC Ferries staffer.

“Drivers should realize that a ferry crossing is not a good excuse to either drink alcohol or consume drugs, then get into their vehicles to drive. But if they make a poor choice, police will be on the other side to greet them,” said Const. Melissa Wutke, spokesperson for BC RCMP Traffic Services.

