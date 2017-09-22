Bailey bridge closed for repairs

Bailey bridge over the Nicomekl river. (File photo from 2008)

Bailey bridge, which crosses the Nicomekl river on King George Boulevard, has been temporarily closed for repair work.

The provincial ministry of transportation and infrastructure issued a statement at 12:15 p.m. Friday saying the bridge will be closed until “mid next week, with load restrictions.”

Once the bridge reopens, it will limit traffic on the bridge to cars and trailers weighing less than 5,000 kg.

“Ministry staff are working on options for a longer-term solution that would allow all vehicles to cross the bridge, with no weight restrictions,” the release states.

The one-lane northbound bridge is parallel to the two-lane bridge on King George Boulevard, which remains open.

