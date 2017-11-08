B.C. rolls out 2017 flu shots

Provincial health officer urges people to get their vaccine early

The flu vaccine is now available at clinics and pharmacies across B.C., and the province is urging people to get theirs early.

“The flu is a highly contagious disease from which people can take actions to protect themselves,” said provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall in a release issued Wednesday.

“Getting your flu shot early and washing your hands frequently can help protect yourself, and others, from contracting and spreading the flu.”

While most people will have to pay to get their flu shot, it’s free for the following people:

  • children between six months and five years old;
  • seniors 65 and older
  • pregnant women
  • Indigenous people
  • people with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems
  • anyone who lives with any of these people
  • visitors to long-term care facilities and hospitals

In 2014, a particularly virulent strain of the H1N1 flu virus caused shortages in the flu vaccine.

The health ministry said it did not anticipate any such shortages this year.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 1.53 million doses of the vaccine have been purchased so far for the 2017/18 season.

The purchase amounts are based on the orders submitted by each health authority in the province.

That’s up slightly from the 1.47 million doses purchased last winter. During the H1N1 flu season in 2014, a record 1.4 million flu shots were dispensed.

The CDC said there have been slightly more flu-like illnesses reported in the past two weeks than is normal for this time of year.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: No motive yet after man charged in couple’s killings in Vancouver
Next story
B.C. Hydro rate freeze promised for 2018

Just Posted

Car chase in Surrey ends in arrests

Three individuals were arrested after fleeing from police

VIDEO: Surrey realtors want you to ‘clean out your closets’ for homeless

Last year, the drive collected 402 bags of warm winter clothing and blankets for Surrey’s vulnerable

Use of body cameras by Fraser Valley chicken catchers violates privacy act

Privacy commissioner releases report into use of employee surveillance prompted by undercover videos

Seaquam Seahawks storm into B.C. AAA High School football playoffs

The team made the postseason in their first season of AAA football

Surrey receives $624K for climate change projects

Funding from feds will support Surrey’s coastal flood plans and low-carbon energy research

VIDEO: Watch Surrey council approve road through Hawthorne Park

The decision was met with shouting and boos in Surrey council chambers Monday night

B.C. rolls out 2017 flu shots

Provincial health officer urges people to get their vaccine early

B.C. man captures cougar take down on camera

A Kamloops hunter photographed a cougar catching its deer dinner near Kamloops

VIDEO: Young B.C. hockey fan gets to hang with injured Ryan Kesler

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

Chill remains in Canada-US soccer rivalry

Despite a thaw, feelings remain intense

Mental-health workers kept busy by searing testimony at MMIW inquiry

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent

B.C. Hydro rate freeze promised for 2018

Three per cent rate increase to be cancelled, review after Site C fate determined

B.C. outreach group partners with app developer to improve safety of sex workers

An Okanagan non-profit is hoping location tracking will help

Hitchhiker cuffed after escaping police and holding driver at gunpoint

Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint

Most Read